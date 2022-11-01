Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, a technology service provider is currently searching for a Solutions Architect to join their team.

Requirements:

Technical Solution Architecture & Design

Experience with Banking IT Landscape

Stakeholder Engagement

Relevant Diploma (NQF 6) in Computer Science, Information Technology Alternatively, Grade 12 (NQF 4) with relevant IT Certification and/or equivalent years of experience

10+ years’ experience in solution architecture design and concepts OR 9 year’s relevant experience

only short-listed candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

Solutions architect

Banking

design

