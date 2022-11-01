Solutions Architect – Western Cape Brackenfell

Nov 1, 2022

One of the leading retailers in South Africa are the hunt for a Solutions Architect with Customer Marketing experience to join their fantastic team!

The ideal candidate should have:

  • 5+ years Experience with customer marketing, customer interactions, customer analytics and digital omnichannel solutions
  • 5 years Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes.
  • 5+ years Experience in architecting IT Technology programs with detailed understanding of Customer Marketing Frameworks.
  • 5+ years Experience with Customer Experience (CX) relating to Digital Channels (web, mobile, whatsapp, USSD) , CRM’s, Customer Identity, Customer analytics systems
  • 5+ years Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)
  • 5+ years Excellent design and architecture skills and proven track record delivering well designed complex enterprise class systems.
  • 3+ years Excellent technical development and be able to mentor others to improve their design and development skills.
  • 5+ years Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment.
  • 5+ years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices.
  • 2 – 3 years Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team.
  • 2 – 3 years Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture.
  • 5+ years Experience in high volume data and files processing, in a batch and real time, integration environment. – desirable
  • 2+ years Experience in agile practices. – desirable
  • 2 – 3 years Project management experience of mid-sized projects – desirable
  • 3+ years Working experience with Enterprise Marketing Automation platforms (e.g. Adobe, SAP, Salesforce etc.) and Customer Service solutions (e.g. SAP, Salesforce etc.) – desirable
  • 2 years Experience with loyalty programmes. – desirable

Knowledge And Skills:

  • 10 years Architecture and design of Customer Marketing Solutions and integration to other solutions.
  • 10 years Strong analytical, problem-solving and logical skills
  • 5 years Strong senior stakeholder management skills
  • 5 years Excellent teamwork, interpersonal skills
  • 5 years Out of the box thinker (lateral)
  • 5 years Develop of proposals and excellent written communication & presentation skills
  • 5 years Excellent organisation and facilitation skills
  • 5 years Strong conflict management skills
  • 3 – 5 years Experience with cloud, including AWS and Azure
  • 3 – 5 years Proven experience creating customer marketing solutions, building and maintaining reliable and scalable solutions as well as experience working with varied forms of data infrastructures
  • 3 – 5 years Software development frameworks and methodologies (Agile, Scrum, TOGAF, etc.)
  • 3 years Ability to innovate

Desired Skills:

  • Solutions Architect
  • Customer Marketing
  • AWS
  • CX
  • SDLC
  • SAP
  • TOGAF
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

