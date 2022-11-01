Solutions Architect – Western Cape Brackenfell

One of the leading retailers in South Africa are the hunt for a Solutions Architect with Customer Marketing experience to join their fantastic team!

The ideal candidate should have:

5+ years Experience with customer marketing, customer interactions, customer analytics and digital omnichannel solutions

5 years Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes.

5+ years Experience in architecting IT Technology programs with detailed understanding of Customer Marketing Frameworks.

5+ years Experience with Customer Experience (CX) relating to Digital Channels (web, mobile, whatsapp, USSD) , CRM’s, Customer Identity, Customer analytics systems

5+ years Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)

5+ years Excellent design and architecture skills and proven track record delivering well designed complex enterprise class systems.

3+ years Excellent technical development and be able to mentor others to improve their design and development skills.

5+ years Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment.

5+ years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices.

2 – 3 years Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team.

2 – 3 years Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture.

5+ years Experience in high volume data and files processing, in a batch and real time, integration environment. – desirable

2+ years Experience in agile practices. – desirable

2 – 3 years Project management experience of mid-sized projects – desirable

3+ years Working experience with Enterprise Marketing Automation platforms (e.g. Adobe, SAP, Salesforce etc.) and Customer Service solutions (e.g. SAP, Salesforce etc.) – desirable

2 years Experience with loyalty programmes. – desirable

Knowledge And Skills:

10 years Architecture and design of Customer Marketing Solutions and integration to other solutions.

10 years Strong analytical, problem-solving and logical skills

5 years Strong senior stakeholder management skills

5 years Excellent teamwork, interpersonal skills

5 years Out of the box thinker (lateral)

5 years Develop of proposals and excellent written communication & presentation skills

5 years Excellent organisation and facilitation skills

5 years Strong conflict management skills

3 – 5 years Experience with cloud, including AWS and Azure

3 – 5 years Proven experience creating customer marketing solutions, building and maintaining reliable and scalable solutions as well as experience working with varied forms of data infrastructures

3 – 5 years Software development frameworks and methodologies (Agile, Scrum, TOGAF, etc.)

3 years Ability to innovate

Apply now for more info 🙂

Desired Skills:

Solutions Architect

Customer Marketing

AWS

CX

SDLC

SAP

TOGAF

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position