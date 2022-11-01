System Analyst

Job Objectives

Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request:

Convert Business requirements into customizing configuration.

Maintain configuration guides for applied customizing.

Identify and resolve design decisions with business and IT owners.

Prepare test scripts and execute testing of the configured scenarios:

Maintain detailed, accurate, and auditable test documentation according to standards.

Maintain the task management systems.

Do accurate timekeeping of time spent on changes.

To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the System:

Assist business users when necessary.

Mentor junior members of the Team.

Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the System when required.

Estimate, schedule and prioritise discrete pieces of work and deliver consistent, quality and accurate results:

Accurate and justifiable effort estimations for completion of discrete pieces of work.

Understand business and functional dependencies to effectively prioritize and schedule delivery of work packages.

Qualifications

Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc Computer ScienceExperience in Retail (Desirable)

Experience

Experience working on projects in both Agile and DevOps – 3-5years

Understanding of cloud technology

Agile / Scrum Toolsets

3-5 years as a Functional Analyst

Sales force experience desirable

Knowledge and Skills

3-5 years Good understanding of building software applications

Knowledge of Agile/Scrum Toolset, preferably Atlassian

Desired Skills:

software application

Agile

atlassian

functional analyst

scrum toolsets

Devops

Learn more/Apply for this position