System Analyst

Job Objectives
- Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request:
Convert Business requirements into customizing configuration.
Maintain configuration guides for applied customizing.
Identify and resolve design decisions with business and IT owners.
- Prepare test scripts and execute testing of the configured scenarios:
Maintain detailed, accurate, and auditable test documentation according to standards.
Maintain the task management systems.
Do accurate timekeeping of time spent on changes.
- To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the System:
Assist business users when necessary.
Mentor junior members of the Team.
Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the System when required.
- Estimate, schedule and prioritise discrete pieces of work and deliver consistent, quality and accurate results:
Accurate and justifiable effort estimations for completion of discrete pieces of work.
Understand business and functional dependencies to effectively prioritize and schedule delivery of work packages.
Qualifications
Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc Computer ScienceExperience in Retail (Desirable)
Experience
Experience working on projects in both Agile and DevOps – 3-5years
Understanding of cloud technology
Agile / Scrum Toolsets
3-5 years as a Functional Analyst
Sales force experience desirable
Knowledge and Skills
3-5 years Good understanding of building software applications
Knowledge of Agile/Scrum Toolset, preferably Atlassian
Desired Skills:
- software application
- Agile
- atlassian
- functional analyst
- scrum toolsets
- Devops