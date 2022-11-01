Test Analyst at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Nov 1, 2022

Established Corporate based in N/Subs Cape Town is looking to employ a skilled Test Analyst to be responsible for setting up the test plan, preparing test data, executing the test conditions in the different stages of testing and monitoring test coverage.

  • Setting up test plan and defining appropriate tests required
  • Gathering and managing the Test Data
  • Functional and non-functional testing
  • Perform defect logging and reporting

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Tertiary Qualification – ISTQB or other relevant qualification
  • Min 5 years experience in software testing / Quality Assurance
  • Solid understanding and experience of Agile methodologies (scrum), API testing, SQL, ETL testing, SSIS, SSRS and mainframe applications.
  • Knowledge of OO concepts and principles

