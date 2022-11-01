Test Analyst at iLaunch

Established Corporate based in N/Subs Cape Town is looking to employ a skilled Test Analyst to be responsible for setting up the test plan, preparing test data, executing the test conditions in the different stages of testing and monitoring test coverage.
- Setting up test plan and defining appropriate tests required
- Gathering and managing the Test Data
- Functional and non-functional testing
- Perform defect logging and reporting
Minimum Requirements
- Matric / Grade 12
- Tertiary Qualification – ISTQB or other relevant qualification
- Min 5 years experience in software testing / Quality Assurance
- Solid understanding and experience of Agile methodologies (scrum), API testing, SQL, ETL testing, SSIS, SSRS and mainframe applications.
- Knowledge of OO concepts and principles