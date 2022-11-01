Test Analyst at iLaunch

Established Corporate based in N/Subs Cape Town is looking to employ a skilled Test Analyst to be responsible for setting up the test plan, preparing test data, executing the test conditions in the different stages of testing and monitoring test coverage.

Setting up test plan and defining appropriate tests required

Gathering and managing the Test Data

Functional and non-functional testing

Perform defect logging and reporting

Minimum Requirements

Matric / Grade 12

Tertiary Qualification – ISTQB or other relevant qualification

Min 5 years experience in software testing / Quality Assurance

Solid understanding and experience of Agile methodologies (scrum), API testing, SQL, ETL testing, SSIS, SSRS and mainframe applications.

Knowledge of OO concepts and principles

Learn more/Apply for this position