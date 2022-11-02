Application Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

JOB PURPOSE

To create user information solutions by developing, implementing, and maintaining ICT application systems, components, and interfaces.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Implement Application Development, Support, Maintenance and Adaptation of new Applications

Manage the provision of Application Management services to the organization

Plan capacity requirements

Facilitate business partnering

Provide input to the strategic management of the section

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

Web, Java, Integration, Database, Application Architecture, DevOps: SDLC:

Software Architecture

Business Applications support services

Knowledge of laws, precedents, and government regulations around Government Finance (i.e. PFMA), SITA Act, Electronic Communications Act,

Knowledge of Prince or PMBOK project management methodology.

Knowledge of Oracle; Linux; Java; J2EE; and change management software

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS

Minimum: National Diploma/ Degree in Information Technology or BSc (Computer Science); BCom (Information Systems) or similar professional qualification

EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

Minimum: 5-6 years in Applications Services or relevant experience in ICT hardware and software or IT field. With at-least 2 years of supervisory role

Desired Skills:

Web

Java

Integration

Database

Application Architecture

DevOps: SDLC

Full Stack Development

Development Of Enterprise Software

JavaScript

J2EE

change management software

application development life cycle

Software Debugging

Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

