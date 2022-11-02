Application Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

JOB PURPOSE
To create user information solutions by developing, implementing, and maintaining ICT application systems, components, and interfaces.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- Implement Application Development, Support, Maintenance and Adaptation of new Applications
- Manage the provision of Application Management services to the organization
- Plan capacity requirements
- Facilitate business partnering
- Provide input to the strategic management of the section
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Web, Java, Integration, Database, Application Architecture, DevOps: SDLC:
- Software Architecture
- Business Applications support services
- Knowledge of laws, precedents, and government regulations around Government Finance (i.e. PFMA), SITA Act, Electronic Communications Act,
- Knowledge of Prince or PMBOK project management methodology.
- Knowledge of Oracle; Linux; Java; J2EE; and change management software
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS
Minimum: National Diploma/ Degree in Information Technology or BSc (Computer Science); BCom (Information Systems) or similar professional qualification
EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
Minimum: 5-6 years in Applications Services or relevant experience in ICT hardware and software or IT field. With at-least 2 years of supervisory role
Desired Skills:
- Web
- Java
- Integration
- Database
- Application Architecture
- DevOps: SDLC
- Full Stack Development
- Development Of Enterprise Software
- JavaScript
- J2EE
- change management software
- application development life cycle
- Software Debugging
- Business Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma