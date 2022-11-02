Application Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Nov 2, 2022

JOB PURPOSE
To create user information solutions by developing, implementing, and maintaining ICT application systems, components, and interfaces.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

  • Implement Application Development, Support, Maintenance and Adaptation of new Applications
  • Manage the provision of Application Management services to the organization
  • Plan capacity requirements
  • Facilitate business partnering
  • Provide input to the strategic management of the section

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

  • Web, Java, Integration, Database, Application Architecture, DevOps: SDLC:
  • Software Architecture
  • Business Applications support services
  • Knowledge of laws, precedents, and government regulations around Government Finance (i.e. PFMA), SITA Act, Electronic Communications Act,
  • Knowledge of Prince or PMBOK project management methodology.
  • Knowledge of Oracle; Linux; Java; J2EE; and change management software

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS
Minimum: National Diploma/ Degree in Information Technology or BSc (Computer Science); BCom (Information Systems) or similar professional qualification

EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
Minimum: 5-6 years in Applications Services or relevant experience in ICT hardware and software or IT field. With at-least 2 years of supervisory role

Desired Skills:

  • Web
  • Java
  • Integration
  • Database
  • Application Architecture
  • DevOps: SDLC
  • Full Stack Development
  • Development Of Enterprise Software
  • JavaScript
  • J2EE
  • change management software
  • application development life cycle
  • Software Debugging
  • Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

