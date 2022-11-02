Building Information Systems Manager (3 Years) – Gauteng Pretoria

The main purpose of this role is to manage the BIS (BIM, Vault, Navisworks, AutoCAD, Revit, Candy, Software, etc.) environments and ensure that the BIS environments are available for collaboration between the professional teams, construction, engineering sub/contractors and internal company staff, according to PROCSA Stage 1 to Stage6 / JBCC / FIDIC / or relevant contracts of the company Construction / Engineering Programmes and Projects.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Develop and implement the Building Information Systems (BIS) standards, processes, procedures and execution plans according to best practice and international standards i.e. ISO 19650.

Provide BIS Subject Matter Expert (SME) input throughout the planning, execution, monitoring and maintenance of the built environment programmes and projects life cycle stages.

Monitor and analyse the BIS environments to ensure compliance to the company Security Controls, identify gaps and risks as well recommend solutions to the Cyber Team for improvements.

Allocate BIS (BIM, Vault, Navisworks, AutoCAD, Revit Software, Candy, etc.) licenses and manage access control to the relevant internal and external company stakeholders working closely with the BSTD Assets team.

Manage the full integration of all BIS project information (construction models, specifications, shop drawings and schedules) to facilitate real time stakeholder access and collaboration.

Define and interpret end user requirements, oversee the testing and implementation of new solutions, enhancements and upgrades to existing hardware, software, systems, in consultation with business, BSTD and/or other stakeholders ensuring alignment with business needs and requirements (business processes, reports, upgrades, patches and fixes).

Monitor and facilitate the timely resolution of all system related issues reported by the Cash Centres and other company Head Office (HO) users and manage the incident management process to ensure efficient service delivery.

Provide budget input during the budgeting cycle and ensure approval thereof for any future requirements for BIS Software

Provide reports and present to CSD IT Portfolio Steering Committee and any company governance structure as required regarding the progress and use of the BIS environment by the relevant internal and external company stakeholders.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

a B Tech or equivalent (NQF 7) (e.g. architecture, construction product design civil engineering or architectural technology; and

eight to ten years of experience in the consulting and built environment, (managing BIS environments

Additional requirements include:

Knowledge of:

an Array of AutoDesk products (Revit is essential)

BIM 360

Vault will be advantageous.

Knowledge and experience

HVAC systems, Fire Systems, Wet Services and Electrical.

Equipment and service coordination of multidisciplinary service

Desired Skills:

Fire Systems

Wet Services and Electrical

consulting and built environment

