Business System Analyst

My client within the Mining industry is searching for a Business Systems Analyst to join their team and work directly on related projects – Based in Roodepoort.
Minimum requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university in Business Information Systems, Computer Science,
- Data Science or similar field,
- Accounting knowledge would be advantageous,
- 5 years’ of progressive experience in the analysis, design, development, documentation, and implementation of business intelligence best practices in an organization.
Preferred Knowledge
- Knowledge of and experience with SSRS, Power BI, SQL,
- Knowledge of relational database systems, and logical/physical data modeling.
- Experience with ETL tools such as SSIS and FME Safe.
- Knowledge and experience with GIS and spatial databases.
- Knowledge and understanding of data security issues.
- Understanding of development life cycles and change control processes.
- Ability to translate business needs into technical requirements and design user-friendly reports, dashboards, and visualizations for all audience levels.
- Proficiency with Microsoft Office products.
- Business systems analyst.
- Strong understanding of analytical and statistical concepts.
- Proficiency with statistical toolsets used for data analysis.
- Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to interact professionally across a diverse organization.
- Ability to manage multiple priorities and adjust quickly to changing requirements and priorities.
- Excellent communication skills (verbal, and written, and the ability to produce clear data visualizations).
- Ability to work independently, identify opportunities, develop solutions, and escalate issues in a timely manner.
- Strong problem-solving skills.
- Good Presentation skills.
- Continuous improvement and best practices.
- Customer Orientation.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Develop an in-depth understanding of underlying data sources, data structures, and business use cases
- to ensure reports meet organizational and client needs.
- Analyse and document system requirements based on changes to clients /users, interfaces, processes, data flows, constraints as well as non-functional requirements
- Participate and lead in business analysis activities to gather required reporting, analytics, and dashboard requirements.
- Translate business requirements into specifications used to create reports, dashboards, and analysis services.
- Develop technical documentation for reports, including data sources, logic, processes, and limitations.
- Work with external developers to review requirements and application changes that will impact reports.
- Creation, optimization, and improvement of business processes including, but not limited to information technology-related reports using tools such as SSRS, Power BI, and Business Objects for internal and external users.
- Provide technical support and assistance as required to ensure the availability and performance of developed reports and dashboards, for both internal and external users.
- Lead teams in the conversion of reports to SSRS and Power BI reports and dashboards.
- Support end-user community in the use of business intelligence tools to query databases and files for adhoc reports.
- Design and develop technical standards and quality control processes to ensure timely and accurate delivery of reports.
- Develop and ensure proper configuration and change management processes are in place for the enterprise reporting environment.
- Provide technical assistance and cross-training to team members.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Power BI
- SSRS
- SSIS