Business System Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

My client within the Mining industry is searching for a Business Systems Analyst to join their team and work directly on related projects – Based in Roodepoort.

Minimum requirements:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university in Business Information Systems, Computer Science,

Data Science or similar field,

Accounting knowledge would be advantageous,

5 years’ of progressive experience in the analysis, design, development, documentation, and implementation of business intelligence best practices in an organization.

Preferred Knowledge

Knowledge of and experience with SSRS, Power BI, SQL,

Knowledge of relational database systems, and logical/physical data modeling.

Experience with ETL tools such as SSIS and FME Safe.

Knowledge and experience with GIS and spatial databases.

Knowledge and understanding of data security issues.

Understanding of development life cycles and change control processes.

Ability to translate business needs into technical requirements and design user-friendly reports, dashboards, and visualizations for all audience levels.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office products.

Business systems analyst.

Strong understanding of analytical and statistical concepts.

Proficiency with statistical toolsets used for data analysis.

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to interact professionally across a diverse organization.

Ability to manage multiple priorities and adjust quickly to changing requirements and priorities.

Excellent communication skills (verbal, and written, and the ability to produce clear data visualizations).

Ability to work independently, identify opportunities, develop solutions, and escalate issues in a timely manner.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Good Presentation skills.

Continuous improvement and best practices.

Customer Orientation.

Duties and responsibilities:

Develop an in-depth understanding of underlying data sources, data structures, and business use cases

to ensure reports meet organizational and client needs.

Analyse and document system requirements based on changes to clients /users, interfaces, processes, data flows, constraints as well as non-functional requirements

Participate and lead in business analysis activities to gather required reporting, analytics, and dashboard requirements.

Translate business requirements into specifications used to create reports, dashboards, and analysis services.

Develop technical documentation for reports, including data sources, logic, processes, and limitations.

Work with external developers to review requirements and application changes that will impact reports.

Creation, optimization, and improvement of business processes including, but not limited to information technology-related reports using tools such as SSRS, Power BI, and Business Objects for internal and external users.

Provide technical support and assistance as required to ensure the availability and performance of developed reports and dashboards, for both internal and external users.

Lead teams in the conversion of reports to SSRS and Power BI reports and dashboards.

Support end-user community in the use of business intelligence tools to query databases and files for adhoc reports.

Design and develop technical standards and quality control processes to ensure timely and accurate delivery of reports.

Develop and ensure proper configuration and change management processes are in place for the enterprise reporting environment.

Provide technical assistance and cross-training to team members.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Power BI

SSRS

SSIS

