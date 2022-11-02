Business System Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Nov 2, 2022

My client within the Mining industry is searching for a Business Systems Analyst to join their team and work directly on related projects – Based in Roodepoort.
Minimum requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university in Business Information Systems, Computer Science,
  • Data Science or similar field,
  • Accounting knowledge would be advantageous,
  • 5 years’ of progressive experience in the analysis, design, development, documentation, and implementation of business intelligence best practices in an organization.

Preferred Knowledge

  • Knowledge of and experience with SSRS, Power BI, SQL,
  • Knowledge of relational database systems, and logical/physical data modeling.
  • Experience with ETL tools such as SSIS and FME Safe.
  • Knowledge and experience with GIS and spatial databases.
  • Knowledge and understanding of data security issues.
  • Understanding of development life cycles and change control processes.
  • Ability to translate business needs into technical requirements and design user-friendly reports, dashboards, and visualizations for all audience levels.
  • Proficiency with Microsoft Office products.
  • Business systems analyst.
  • Strong understanding of analytical and statistical concepts.
  • Proficiency with statistical toolsets used for data analysis.
  • Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to interact professionally across a diverse organization.
  • Ability to manage multiple priorities and adjust quickly to changing requirements and priorities.
  • Excellent communication skills (verbal, and written, and the ability to produce clear data visualizations).
  • Ability to work independently, identify opportunities, develop solutions, and escalate issues in a timely manner.
  • Strong problem-solving skills.
  • Good Presentation skills.
  • Continuous improvement and best practices.
  • Customer Orientation.

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Develop an in-depth understanding of underlying data sources, data structures, and business use cases
  • to ensure reports meet organizational and client needs.
  • Analyse and document system requirements based on changes to clients /users, interfaces, processes, data flows, constraints as well as non-functional requirements
  • Participate and lead in business analysis activities to gather required reporting, analytics, and dashboard requirements.
  • Translate business requirements into specifications used to create reports, dashboards, and analysis services.
  • Develop technical documentation for reports, including data sources, logic, processes, and limitations.
  • Work with external developers to review requirements and application changes that will impact reports.
  • Creation, optimization, and improvement of business processes including, but not limited to information technology-related reports using tools such as SSRS, Power BI, and Business Objects for internal and external users.
  • Provide technical support and assistance as required to ensure the availability and performance of developed reports and dashboards, for both internal and external users.
  • Lead teams in the conversion of reports to SSRS and Power BI reports and dashboards.
  • Support end-user community in the use of business intelligence tools to query databases and files for adhoc reports.
  • Design and develop technical standards and quality control processes to ensure timely and accurate delivery of reports.
  • Develop and ensure proper configuration and change management processes are in place for the enterprise reporting environment.
  • Provide technical assistance and cross-training to team members.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Power BI
  • SSRS
  • SSIS

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *