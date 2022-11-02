Data Engineer at Headhunters – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client in the Insurance sector, based in Cape Town, is currently looking to employ an experiencedData Engineer.

Requirements:

3-5+ years’ experience in IT.

Experience with Databases (Postgres, SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL).

Experience with cloud software (Amazon Web Services – primary, Azure or Google – secondary but acceptable).

Data Engineering/Warehousing experience (current).

Engagement with internal stakeholders with regards to setting up controls (processes and standards).

Bigger picture and attention to detail orientation.

SQL advanced coding.

Python or Java coding (advantageous) MHS – Cloud OPS.

Understanding of data.

Ability to present information best aligned to business needs.

Understanding of BI and related software (PowerBI, SSRS, SSAS, Quicksight, Tableau).

Database administration (advantageous).

Basic Linux shell scripting (advantageous).

Analytical skills, problem solving.

Initiative, take responsibility for challenges, persistence (come up with solutions).

Flexibility with regards to thinking (different perspectives).

Have Business Acumen.

Client/Stakeholder Commitment.

Leads Change and Innovation.

Collaboration and Teamwork.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

ETL: Develop and maintain the ETL processes:

Identify, analyse, design, and maintain the data sources and pipelines.

Do necessary checks to ensure that the tables loaded balances back to the operational system in terms of control totals and record counts as per Audit requirements.

Develop and maintain procedures and standards for processes e.g. (Extraction and loading of data, Coding and naming standards, Scheduling of data related scripts and jobs, Develop Change control standards).

Database maintenance:

Identifying potential improvements to the design of the database and warehouses and ETL processes.

Maintain security and access to the database

Monitor the database and tables space usage.

MHS – Cloud OPS:

Archive historical data and delete unused tables

DB performance monitoring and performance.

Data Statistics and Reporting

Effective Project Delivery:

Participate in Metropolitan Health projects: e.g: Migration

Upgrades

New system developments and projects.

Internal and external auditing if required.

Effective project delivery – Delivery of projects on time within the agreed budgets.

Ensure Continuous Service Improvement (CSI)

Achieving Operational Excellence.

Innovation:

Promote new techniques and Data tools that shape the future of the Data in the business, i.e. Unstructured data, Data Lakes, Apache Hadoop/ Spark/Hive/Kafka.

