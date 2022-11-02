Data Scientist

Nov 2, 2022

POSITION PURPOSE

  • To conduct research and development of novel radio interferometric calibration and imaging techniques and algorithms; to implement these techniques in software and incorporate them into data reduction pipelines; to apply these to science with MeerKAT and other observatories.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • BHon/MSc/PhD in astronomy, physics, mathematics, applied mathematics, computer science, or related field.
  • Five years-experience working in research and/or High-Performance Computing (HPC) environment if Honours degree.
  • Three years-experience working in research and/or HPC environment if Master’s degree.

Knowledge:

  • and understanding of radio interferometric theory and practice.
  • and understanding of signal processing.
  • and understanding of optimization theory.
  • and understanding of applied mathematics.
  • and understanding of Bayesian statistics and inference techniques.
  • desirable: HPC environments and Linux system administration.
  • Linux operating system.
  • programming in Python and/or other modern languages.

Additional Notes:

  • Experience working in postgraduate research and/or HPC environment.
  • Experience with collaborative tools and workflows such as github.
  • Track record of successful collaborative work.
  • Technical and academic writing.
  • Desirable: HPC and/or Linux system management and administration.
  • Provide a proven track record of scientific software development in Python.
  • Display scientific writing skills.
  • Thrive in a diverse team and interface with local and international scientists.

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • Developing methods, algorithms, numerical models, and techniques for radio interferometric data processing.
  • Evaluating the results of investigations and experiments and expressing conclusions.
  • Designing and developing software, operational procedures, and documentation by applying the techniques in practice.
  • Preparing scientific papers and reports.
  • Maintaining scientific software and/or HPC environments.
  • Teaching the theory and practice of radio interferometry at different educational levels.
  • Mentoring and training of junior staff members, graduate student supervision.
  • Participating in scientific and technical working groups.

Desired Skills:

  • novel radio interferometric calibration
  • HPC environment
  • Linux system management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *