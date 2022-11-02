Data Scientist

Purpose of the job:

To conduct research and development of novel radio interferometric calibration and imaging techniques & algorithms; to implement these techniques in software and incorporate them into data reduction pipelines; to apply these to science with MeerKAT and other

observatories.

Key Responsibilities:

Developing methods, algorithms, numerical models and techniques for radio interferometric data processing

Evaluating the results of investigations and experiments and expressing conclusions

Designing and developing software, operational procedures and documentation by applying the techniques in practice

Preparing scientific papers and reports

Maintaining scientific software and/or HPC environments

Teaching the theory and practice of radio interferometry at different educational levels.

Mentoring and training of junior staff members, graduate student supervision

Participating in scientific and technical working groups

Key Requirements:

Qualification:

BHon/MSc/PhD in astronomy, physics, mathematics, applied mathematics, computer science, or related field

Experience:

Five years experience working in a research and/or High Performance Computing(HPC) environment if Honours degree

* Three years experience working in a research and/or HPC environment if Masters degree

Knowledge:

and understanding of radio interferometric theory and practice

and understanding of signal processing

and understanding of optimization theory

and understanding of applied mathematics

and understanding of Bayesian statistics and inference techniques

desirable: HPC environments and Linux system administration

Linux operating system

programming in Python and/or other modern languages

Desired Skills:

Python

Linux

astronomy

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

