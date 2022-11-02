Data Scientist at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client has grown steadily since the 1990’s without ever retrenching anyone. They hire for attitude and train for skill. Most staff have been there for over 10 years. Flexi-time, generous bonuses and the opportunity to learn and continuously evolve is encouraged. They follow an Agile methodology and are involved in a wide range of services that cross multiple business domains. A cornerstone of the business is research and innovation and continuous improvement. This environment is best suited to someone who enjoys learning, collaboration and working in a team.

Role Responsibilities:

Performing software development and production support.

Providing overall expertise in the area of Data Warehouse and Reporting Applications.

Designing, developing and modifying relational and multidimensional database structures, relationships, data flows and data interfaces.

Analysing, creating and modifying the data structures within the data warehouse.

Developing / modifying the data load ETL processes as needed to extract, transform and load data from various data sources into the data warehouse.

Using programming languages, software development methods, “best practice” programming techniques and department standards guides to develop new data warehouse structures and reports and to modify existing ones.

Unit test and debug code prior to delivery to client.

Participating in requirements gathering and analysis, technical design, testing, etc.

Consulting with clients to gather information about needs, objectives, functions, etc.

Identifying / proposing technical alternatives to solving client requests and system problems.

Following department standards and creating written documentation and diagrams as required.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT, Data Science, Information Systems, etc.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Strong interest in analytical and dimensional modelling and data analytics tools.

Knowledge of the software development life cycle (SDLC).

Knowledge / experience in relational databases, SQL, PostgreSQL.

Experience in database design and modelling for data warehouse and BI applications, including relational database structures and normal forms.

Analytical / troubleshooting skills with complex technical subjects and tasks.

Ability to present and explain complex technical topics, problems, alternative solutions to others.

Experience with most of the following software, languages and tools is preferred:

SQL Server DBMS, TSQL (ANSI), PostgreSQL, Python.

Experience estimating solution development and delivering solutions against those estimates.

Understand thoroughly the architecture, data structures and fundamental design principles of the data warehouse.

Insurance knowledge would be advantageous.

