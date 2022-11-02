Data Scientist – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

POSITION PURPOSE
- To conduct research and development of novel radio interferometric calibration and imaging techniques and algorithms; to implement these techniques in software and incorporate them into data reduction pipelines; to apply these to science with MeerKAT and other observatories.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- BHon/MSc/PhD in astronomy, physics, mathematics, applied mathematics, computer science, or related field.
- Five years-experience working in research and/or High-Performance Computing (HPC) environment if Honours degree.
- Three years-experience working in research and/or HPC environment if Master’s degree.
Knowledge:
- and understanding of radio interferometric theory and practice.
- and understanding of signal processing.
- and understanding of optimization theory.
- and understanding of applied mathematics.
- and understanding of Bayesian statistics and inference techniques.
- desirable: HPC environments and Linux system administration.
- Linux operating system.
- programming in Python and/or other modern languages.
Additional Notes:
- Experience working in postgraduate research and/or HPC environment.
- Experience with collaborative tools and workflows such as github.
- Track record of successful collaborative work.
- Technical and academic writing.
- Desirable: HPC and/or Linux system management and administration.
- Provide a proven track record of scientific software development in Python.
- Display scientific writing skills.
- Thrive in a diverse team and interface with local and international scientists.
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Developing methods, algorithms, numerical models, and techniques for radio interferometric data processing.
- Evaluating the results of investigations and experiments and expressing conclusions.
- Designing and developing software, operational procedures, and documentation by applying the techniques in practice.
- Preparing scientific papers and reports.
- Maintaining scientific software and/or HPC environments.
- Teaching the theory and practice of radio interferometry at different educational levels.
- Mentoring and training of junior staff members, graduate student supervision.
- Participating in scientific and technical working groups.
