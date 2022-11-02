Data Scientist – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Purpose of the job:
To conduct research and development of novel radio interferometric calibration and imaging techniques & algorithms; to implement these techniques in software and incorporate them into data reduction pipelines; to apply these to science with MeerKAT and other
observatories.
Key Responsibilities:
Developing methods, algorithms, numerical models and techniques for radio interferometric data processing
Evaluating the results of investigations and experiments and expressing conclusions
Designing and developing software, operational procedures and documentation by applying the techniques in practice
Preparing scientific papers and reports
Maintaining scientific software and/or HPC environments
Teaching the theory and practice of radio interferometry at different educational levels.
Mentoring and training of junior staff members, graduate student supervision
Participating in scientific and technical working groups
Key Requirements:
Qualification:
BHon/MSc/PhD in astronomy, physics, mathematics, applied mathematics, computer science, or related field
Experience:
Five years experience working in a research and/or High Performance Computing(HPC) environment if Honours degree
* Three years experience working in a research and/or HPC environment if Masters degree
Knowledge:
and understanding of radio interferometric theory and practice
and understanding of signal processing
and understanding of optimization theory
and understanding of applied mathematics
and understanding of Bayesian statistics and inference techniques
desirable: HPC environments and Linux system administration
Linux operating system
programming in Python and/or other modern languages
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Linux
- astronomy
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours