Desktop Engineer

Enter one of the most rapidly evolving and innovative fields on the planet. Join the frontline of the technological revolution and work with industry-defining solutions in the ICT and Infrastructure space.

We are looking for a dedicated and passionate Systems Engineer. The potential candidate will be working with a team delivering IT support, for a variety of customers in line with customer contracts and ad hoc requirements.

This position is based in Cape Town.

Main duties and responsibilities

? Responding to, troubleshooting and then resolving incidents detected by the monitoring tools in use by our Network Operations Centre.

? Using monitoring tools to proactively identify potential failures

? Using monitoring tools to proactively identify potential future incidents before they occur and resolving the underlying issue before the issue has any impact

? Perform root cause analysis of long-term issues and implement automation to combat repetitive issues mostly on servers but occasionally also on desktops

? Build trends on capacity, stability and performance so assist with service reporting

? Implement changes and small projects such as version upgrades and migrations

? Develop and enhance relationships and communication throughout the company with peers and individuals external to the company

Essential skills and experience

? Minimum 3 years’ overall experience in IT MSP Environment

? Experience with providing remote support on Windows operating systems

? Intermediate experience with Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, IIS, File & Print etc.

? Experience on Dell, HP and IBM hardware

? Experience in Networking technology’s

? Patch management experience on endpoints and server infrastructure

? Fundamental understanding of IP addressing, subnetting and routing

? Strong communication (both written and verbally) and comfortable face to face

? Sound ITIL framework mind-set in terms of structured incident management, request management, change management, contractual scope aligned etc.

? Strong reporting

? Endpoint Security

? Microsoft systems

? VMware

? Veeam

? Hyper-V

? ITIL V3

Essentials qualifications

? A+

? N+

? MCSA MCSE

Behavioural characteristics and competencies

? Ability to work as part of a team

? Happy to work remotely as well as onsite when required

? Ability to perform well under pressure

? Strong customer service orientation and awareness of service level agreements

About The Employer:

– 08:00 – 17:00 – Monday – Friday – Provide out of hours standby cover on a rotational basis – Occasionally work overtime on major incidents and project implementations

– Business Transformation is the name of the game.

– One of South Africa’s leading single-source providers of IT products and services.

– Armed with deep knowledge and an extensive skillset in the IT sphere, we help organizations evolve and streamline their business operations through industry-leading hardware and software solutions. By utilizing our broad range of skills and technologies, delivers IT products and services that support business-critical infrastructures and processes to businesses and organizations of all sizes and across every industry.

– What sets us apart is our business model.

– Group comprises an agile network of independently run companies across the three great South African hubs: Johannesburg, Cape Town and KwaZulu-Natal. With each company headquarters boasting its own board of directors, executive-level decisions are executed rapidly, and clients have direct access to the Managing Director when needed.

– This distinctive business agility, combined with our corporate pricing benefits, allows us to deliver an unrivalled level of service to our customers. We are really the perfect hybrid – we are uniquely positioned to offer friendly and local customer service, along with the best pricing, afforded to the biggest Tier 1 providers.

– Our goal is to eliminate the pain and hassle of vendor management for our customers, allowing them to direct their focus at higher tier objectives.

– Additionally, our extensive network of trusted partners allows us to provide our customers with the full spectrum of IT-related [URL Removed] RATING:

– We have achieved a Level 1 Contributor status

– We have 51% Black Ownership

– We have 30% Black Woman Ownership

– We have achieved a Procurement Recognition Level of 135%

– We have been rated in accordance with the Department of Trade and Industry’s ICT Sector Codes

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension

training

