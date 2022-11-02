Desktop Engineer

Systems Engineer
Enter one of the most rapidly evolving and innovative fields on the planet. Join the frontline of the technological revolution and work with industry-defining solutions in the ICT and Infrastructure space.
We are looking for a dedicated and passionate Systems Engineer. The potential candidate will be working with a team delivering IT support, for a variety of customers in line with customer contracts and ad hoc requirements.
This position is based in Cape Town.
Main duties and responsibilities
? Responding to, troubleshooting and then resolving incidents detected by the monitoring tools in use by our Network Operations Centre.
? Using monitoring tools to proactively identify potential failures
? Responding to, troubleshooting, and then resolving incidents detected by the monitoring tools in use by our Network Operations Centre.
? Using monitoring tools to proactively identify potential future incidents before they occur and resolving the underlying issue before the issue has any impact
? Perform root cause analysis of long-term issues and implement automation to combat repetitive issues mostly on servers but occasionally also on desktops
? Build trends on capacity, stability and performance so assist with service reporting
? Implement changes and small projects such as version upgrades and migrations
? Develop and enhance relationships and communication throughout the company with peers and individuals external to the company
Essential skills and experience
? Minimum 3 years’ overall experience in IT MSP Environment
? Experience with providing remote support on Windows operating systems
? Intermediate experience with Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, IIS, File & Print etc.
? Experience on Dell, HP and IBM hardware
? Experience in Networking technology’s
? Patch management experience on endpoints and server infrastructure
? Fundamental understanding of IP addressing, subnetting and routing
? Strong communication (both written and verbally) and comfortable face to face
? Sound ITIL framework mind-set in terms of structured incident management, request management, change management, contractual scope aligned etc.
? Strong reporting
? Endpoint Security
? Microsoft systems
? VMware
? Veeam
? Hyper-V
? ITIL V3
Essentials qualifications
? A+
? N+
? MCSA MCSE
Behavioural characteristics and competencies
? Ability to work as part of a team
? Happy to work remotely as well as onsite when required
? Ability to perform well under pressure
? Strong customer service orientation and awareness of service level agreements
Desired Skills:
- Endpoint Security
- Dell
- IBM
- ITIL
- Hyper-V
- Veeam
- VMware
- A+
- MCSA
- MCSE
- routing
About The Employer:
– 08:00 – 17:00 – Monday – Friday – Provide out of hours standby cover on a rotational basis – Occasionally work overtime on major incidents and project implementations
– Business Transformation is the name of the game.
– One of South Africa’s leading single-source providers of IT products and services.
– Armed with deep knowledge and an extensive skillset in the IT sphere, we help organizations evolve and streamline their business operations through industry-leading hardware and software solutions. By utilizing our broad range of skills and technologies, delivers IT products and services that support business-critical infrastructures and processes to businesses and organizations of all sizes and across every industry.
– What sets us apart is our business model.
– Group comprises an agile network of independently run companies across the three great South African hubs: Johannesburg, Cape Town and KwaZulu-Natal. With each company headquarters boasting its own board of directors, executive-level decisions are executed rapidly, and clients have direct access to the Managing Director when needed.
– This distinctive business agility, combined with our corporate pricing benefits, allows us to deliver an unrivalled level of service to our customers. We are really the perfect hybrid – we are uniquely positioned to offer friendly and local customer service, along with the best pricing, afforded to the biggest Tier 1 providers.
– Our goal is to eliminate the pain and hassle of vendor management for our customers, allowing them to direct their focus at higher tier objectives.
– Additionally, our extensive network of trusted partners allows us to provide our customers with the full spectrum of IT-related [URL Removed] RATING:
– We have achieved a Level 1 Contributor status
– We have 51% Black Ownership
– We have 30% Black Woman Ownership
– We have achieved a Procurement Recognition Level of 135%
– We have been rated in accordance with the Department of Trade and Industry’s ICT Sector Codes
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension
- training