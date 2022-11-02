DevOps Engineer

Nov 2, 2022

The Role: GoldenRule is recruiting for a leading Insurance giant. We are looking for a Azure DevOps Engineer to join our Dynamic team

Key Accountabilities: Detailed Responsibilities Of Azure DevOps Engineer

All of the following responsibilities must be carried out in collaboration with the Agile Team, Development & Configuration Team and the Cloud and Infrastructure Services team where applicable.

Designing DevOps Strategy

  • Recommend a migration and consolidation strategy for DevOps tools
  • Design and implement an Agile work management approach
  • Make a quality strategy
  • Design a secure development process
  • Create a tool integration strategy

Implementing DevOps Development Processes

  • Design a version control strategy
  • Integrate source control
  • Manage build infrastructure
  • Implement code flow
  • Implement a mobile DevOps strategy
  • Managing application configuration and secrets

Implementing Continuous Integration

  • Manage code quality and security policies
  • Implement a container build strategy
  • Implement a build strategy

Implementing Continuous Delivery

  • Design a release strategy
  • Set up a release management workflow
  • Implement an appropriate deployment pattern

Implementing Dependency Management

  • Design a dependency management strategy
  • Manage security and compliance

Implementing Application Infrastructure

  • Design an infrastructure and configuration management strategy
  • Implement Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
  • Manage Azure Kubernetes Service infrastructure
  • Implement infrastructure compliance and security

Implementing Continuous Feedback

  • Recommend and design system feedback mechanisms
  • Implement a process for routing system feedback to development teams
  • Optimize feedback mechanisms

