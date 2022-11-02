The Role: GoldenRule is recruiting for a leading Insurance giant. We are looking for a Azure DevOps Engineer to join our Dynamic team
Key Accountabilities: Detailed Responsibilities Of Azure DevOps Engineer
All of the following responsibilities must be carried out in collaboration with the Agile Team, Development & Configuration Team and the Cloud and Infrastructure Services team where applicable.
Designing DevOps Strategy
- Recommend a migration and consolidation strategy for DevOps tools
- Design and implement an Agile work management approach
- Make a quality strategy
- Design a secure development process
- Create a tool integration strategy
Implementing DevOps Development Processes
- Design a version control strategy
- Integrate source control
- Manage build infrastructure
- Implement code flow
- Implement a mobile DevOps strategy
- Managing application configuration and secrets
Implementing Continuous Integration
- Manage code quality and security policies
- Implement a container build strategy
- Implement a build strategy
Implementing Continuous Delivery
- Design a release strategy
- Set up a release management workflow
- Implement an appropriate deployment pattern
Implementing Dependency Management
- Design a dependency management strategy
- Manage security and compliance
Implementing Application Infrastructure
- Design an infrastructure and configuration management strategy
- Implement Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
- Manage Azure Kubernetes Service infrastructure
- Implement infrastructure compliance and security
Implementing Continuous Feedback
- Recommend and design system feedback mechanisms
- Implement a process for routing system feedback to development teams
- Optimize feedback mechanisms