DevOps Engineer

The Role: GoldenRule is recruiting for a leading Insurance giant. We are looking for a Azure DevOps Engineer to join our Dynamic team

Key Accountabilities: Detailed Responsibilities Of Azure DevOps Engineer

All of the following responsibilities must be carried out in collaboration with the Agile Team, Development & Configuration Team and the Cloud and Infrastructure Services team where applicable.

Designing DevOps Strategy

Recommend a migration and consolidation strategy for DevOps tools

Design and implement an Agile work management approach

Make a quality strategy

Design a secure development process

Create a tool integration strategy

Implementing DevOps Development Processes

Design a version control strategy

Integrate source control

Manage build infrastructure

Implement code flow

Implement a mobile DevOps strategy

Managing application configuration and secrets

Implementing Continuous Integration

Manage code quality and security policies

Implement a container build strategy

Implement a build strategy

Implementing Continuous Delivery

Design a release strategy

Set up a release management workflow

Implement an appropriate deployment pattern

Implementing Dependency Management

Design a dependency management strategy

Manage security and compliance

Implementing Application Infrastructure

Design an infrastructure and configuration management strategy

Implement Infrastructure as Code (IaC)

Manage Azure Kubernetes Service infrastructure

Implement infrastructure compliance and security

Implementing Continuous Feedback

Recommend and design system feedback mechanisms

Implement a process for routing system feedback to development teams

Optimize feedback mechanisms

Learn more/Apply for this position