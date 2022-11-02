Endpoint Management Systems Engineer at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Leading Group requires a Endpoint Management Systems Engineer to join their team on a contract basis

To implement and maintain Microsoft Windows Operating Systems:

To administer a Microsoft Active Directory Domain and core Microsoft Windows roles and features such as Group Policy and DNS

To configure and manage operating system deployments (OSD)

To assist in designing and operating a Modern Workplace Infrastructure for devices for Company (MDM/UEM)

Be involved with the entire lifecycle of a solution from design through implementation, deployment, and training.

Minimum Requirements

Matric and Tertiary Qualification in IT or related

MCSE Certification in Infrastructure Engineering and Desktop Infrastructure

5 Years experience in Microsoft Windows Operating Systems

Proven experience in Microsoft Active Directory as well as VM Ware & Microsoft Intune

