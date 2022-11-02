Endpoint Management Systems Engineer at iLaunch

Nov 2, 2022

Leading Group requires a Endpoint Management Systems Engineer to join their team on a contract basis

  • To implement and maintain Microsoft Windows Operating Systems:
  • To administer a Microsoft Active Directory Domain and core Microsoft Windows roles and features such as Group Policy and DNS
  • To configure and manage operating system deployments (OSD)
  • To assist in designing and operating a Modern Workplace Infrastructure for devices for Company (MDM/UEM)
  • Be involved with the entire lifecycle of a solution from design through implementation, deployment, and training.

Minimum Requirements

Matric and Tertiary Qualification in IT or related

MCSE Certification in Infrastructure Engineering and Desktop Infrastructure

5 Years experience in Microsoft Windows Operating Systems

Proven experience in Microsoft Active Directory as well as VM Ware & Microsoft Intune

Learn more/Apply for this position

