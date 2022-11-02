Endpoint Management Systems Engineer at iLaunch

Leading Group requires a Endpoint Management Systems Engineer to join their team on a contract basis
- To implement and maintain Microsoft Windows Operating Systems:
- To administer a Microsoft Active Directory Domain and core Microsoft Windows roles and features such as Group Policy and DNS
- To configure and manage operating system deployments (OSD)
- To assist in designing and operating a Modern Workplace Infrastructure for devices for Company (MDM/UEM)
- Be involved with the entire lifecycle of a solution from design through implementation, deployment, and training.
Minimum Requirements
Matric and Tertiary Qualification in IT or related
MCSE Certification in Infrastructure Engineering and Desktop Infrastructure
5 Years experience in Microsoft Windows Operating Systems
Proven experience in Microsoft Active Directory as well as VM Ware & Microsoft Intune