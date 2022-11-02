Frontend Developer at iLaunch

Required to collaborate with the Product owner on the compilation of the user business requirement
Translating technical specifications and impact analysis of the solution.
Implementing technical specification including unit testing
User documentation and Post development system training
Product maintenance and enhancements
An exciting opportunity has become available at one of our clients, a leading Software Development Company looking to employ a Front End Developer responsible for performing frontend development life-cycle activities.
Minimum Requirements
IT Qualification (degree/diploma) an advantage
Frontend Development
Angular 8+, TypeScript 3+, JavaScript ES6+
HTML 5, CSS 3, JSON, Source Control (Git)
Agile and scrum methodologies
Cloud knowledge: Azure / Google / AWS (preferred)
Knowledge and understanding of UI/UX principles and methodologies, OO design principles