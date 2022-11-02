Full Stack Java Developer

Nov 2, 2022

Do you have 8-10 years + experience as a Java Developer ? Do you also have some Team Lead experience (Even if its not formally) -then look no further, this is the role for you! A Giant Telecoms player is needing your skills for a role based in Stellenbosch (Hybrid working)
Calling all Senior Full Stack Java Developers looking for an exciting opportunity based in Cape Town.

Whats needed:
Telecoms or similar experience
Bachelors or Diploma
Technologies must haves:

  • Angular
  • Java
  • SpringBoot
  • Kubernetes
  • Javascript
  • Docker
  • GCP/AWS
  • Must be happy working in an agile/ scrum environment

Hybrid working model 3 days in office weekly

For more information on this role and others like it, please speak to the IT Recruitment Specialist

Desired Skills:

  • Senior Java
  • Full Stack Java
  • AWS
  • Angular
  • Hybrid working
  • Telecoms

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Cant wait to share this info!!

