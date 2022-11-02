Full Stack Java Developer

Do you have 8-10 years + experience as a Java Developer ? Do you also have some Team Lead experience (Even if its not formally) -then look no further, this is the role for you! A Giant Telecoms player is needing your skills for a role based in Stellenbosch (Hybrid working)

Calling all Senior Full Stack Java Developers looking for an exciting opportunity based in Cape Town.

Whats needed:

Telecoms or similar experience

Bachelors or Diploma

Technologies must haves:

Angular

Java

SpringBoot

Kubernetes

Javascript

Docker

GCP/AWS

Must be happy working in an agile/ scrum environment

Hybrid working model 3 days in office weekly

For more information on this role and others like it, please speak to the IT Recruitment Specialist [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Senior Java

Full Stack Java

AWS

Angular

Hybrid working

Telecoms

Employer & Job Benefits:

Cant wait to share this info!!

Learn more/Apply for this position