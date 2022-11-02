Full Stack Java Developer – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Do you have 8-10 years + experience as a Java Developer ? Do you also have some Team Lead experience (Even if its not formally) -then look no further, this is the role for you! A Giant Telecoms player is needing your skills for a role based in Stellenbosch (Hybrid working)
Calling all Senior Full Stack Java Developers looking for an exciting opportunity based in Cape Town.
Whats needed:
Telecoms or similar experience
Bachelors or Diploma
Technologies must haves:
- Angular
- Java
- SpringBoot
- Kubernetes
- Javascript
- Docker
- GCP/AWS
- Must be happy working in an agile/ scrum environment
Hybrid working model 3 days in office weekly
