IT Project Manager – Gauteng Woodmead

You could be the IT Project Manager we are looking for

Join the financial service provider that aims at providing holistic financial solutions that span all spheres of financial services.

Purpose of the role

As the IT Project Manager, the purpose of your role will be to manage and overseeing all facets of all projects within the IT Department

Your key responsibilities will include, but is not limited to:

Designing and maintaining of the organisation’s solutions architecture, Applications, consolidating and maintaining business requirements

Works with the companies Architect Team to align to the companies Enterprise Architecture, strategies and participates in the Functional and Technical Design phase of the Release Cycle

Provides technical direction for the development, design and systems integration for client engagement from the definition phase through to implementation

Implements business processes according to Company benchmarks

Reviews and reports on performance of business process

Analyses the internal service delivery processes and makes changes to comply with best practices

Assists with Gap Analysis and business cases including cost and effort analysis

Participates in the development life cycle and is responsible for managing business and technical risks throughout the project

Participates and ensure that projects and processes are adequately defined and documented technically

Ensure all coding best practices, standards and processes are enforced within the organisation’s development teams

Acquires and disseminates specialist knowledge with peers and professional organisations to ensure operational effectiveness

Provide coaching and guidance in support of knowledge transfer and governance

Ensure that Change Management is effective and efficient by facilitating all the sessions internally and externally

Keeps all stakeholders well informed of status of development effort and serves as liaison between IT and business

Educational requirements:

Bachelors Degree in IT

Experience required:

Minimum of 5-8 years experience in system development and Design Design with domain certification

EE Disclaimer

Kindly note that all positions will be filled in accordance with the company’s Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply.

Application Unsuccessful disclaimer

Should you not receive feedback on your application with us within a period of 2 weeks of submission, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful. Please keep an eye on our website and other career sites for future opportunities that may arise.

Desired Skills:

Information Technology

Project Manager

