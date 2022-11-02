Junior DevOps Engineer

Role Description
The person will be the primary interface for basic queries and troubleshooting into the following sections in IT Operations for Cloud, DevOps and Transactional services.
Roles and Responsibilities
– User account queries
– Printer escalations
– Cloud Systems monitoring
– New server builds and deployments
– Verifying queries from Support and Professional services and assign tasks to relevant team members.
– DevOps systems monitoring
Skill Requirements
– Diligent, autonomous workers
– Strong communicator
– Strong time management skills
– Extremely organised
– Must be able to work in a team
– Good understanding of excel, word, outlook, zoom and MS teams
Additional Requirement and Training Opportunities
– Azure Infrastructure
– Terraform/Ansible
– Switching Environment
– Cyber Security monitoring and testing
– DevOps
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- Engineering