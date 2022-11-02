Lead Software Developer (.net)

Work from home opportunity.
We are looking for a Lead Software Developer who is passionate about technology and delighting our clients, to join our Technical Consulting team. Our projects include developing custom software, maintaining and supporting software systems, and developing systems integration. Our local and international clients come from various industries, including financial and insurance, supply chain, retail and media.
Main Responsibilities will include:
- Consult and advise clients at a systems level to develop solutions that delight
- Make complex technical and design decisions
- Architectural design of the entire solution
- Analyse and recommend the technology environment
- Analyse enterprise specifics
- Analyse and document requirements
- Set the collaboration framework
- Create a solution prototype
- Participate in technology selection
- Control solution development
- Support project management
REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications and Experience required:-
You have completed a relevant 3/4 year degree or diploma (Honours or postgrad preferred) or have comparable practical experience
You have at least 7 or more years’ experience building custom web-based applications in .NET/ C#, Microsoft SQL Server MVC, Entity Framework
An expert understanding and knowledge of application design & architecture (patterns, best practices, technologies, n-tier and microservices)
Understand and have knowledge of system design, data structures and architecture, and understand how to apply them to design solutions.
You are T-shaped – you possess a broad general knowledge of the development landscape and deep knowledge of your area of expertise
You are a polyglot – you possess a strong multi-language toolbox and know how to apply these effectively to the software you are developing
Understand and can apply Design Patterns
Led and mentored a team of developers and driven the technical vision of projects
You can represent a concept, a business idea, and the company to clients
Proven ability to interact with stakeholders at systems analysis level
Personal Attributes:-
Ability to communicate cross-functionally and drive engineering efforts
A knack for picking up new technologies
Love to find easier ways of doing things, and a great problem solver
Delivery focused
Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment
Responsive to change
Desired Skills:
- .net
- C#
- SQL
- MVC