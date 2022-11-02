Onsite Support Technician

Job Summary.

The role part of the Service & Support division and reports to the Area Site Supervisor.

Scope of the Role:

To have a strong and broad high-level knowledge of the mining systems and mine safety deployed.

To work with the Area Site Supervisor to ensure the efficient support of mining safety systems onsite.

To provide site-based system support to the customer.

To deploy new and upgraded systems at customers’ mine sites.

To do basic troubleshooting and configuration of system software and computer operating systems.

To ensure procedures are followed that are required by the client

Manage with the Area Site Supervisor the Salesforces Support tickets in the region

What You Will Be Doing:

Onsite-based representative for HxGN on customer sites in the Northern Cape region

Actively work on the support that is required on site to maintain the client’s everyday needs.

Support and maintain software (Troubleshoot system issues)

Executete onsite system installation efforts

Escalation of support issues requiring other stakeholders’ input to resolve issues, specifically the relevant Mining Services or supporting team’s representative

Regular reporting of current support issues, including updates on status and resolution methods

Utilizing relationships developed with customers and other contacts to advise the Mining Services Team of potential issues affecting customers as well as other opportunities for Hexagon Mining

Representing Hexagon Mining in a helpful, professional, and courteous manner at all times

Maintain, enhance, and adhere to Hexagon documentation and reporting standards, systems, and processes

Compliance with Hexagon Mining’s Workplace Health and Safety policies and procedures, participation in audits and compliance with instructions given with respect to the health and safety of himself/herself and the safety of others

What You Must Have:

Skills & Experience.

Strong prioritizing and time management skills, when instructions have been given by the Site Area Supervisor.

Experience with the application of technology in a harsh industrial environment.

Good analytical skills to diagnose problems quickly and excellent customer service skills.

Experience in customer-orientated environment.

Knowledge of general network infrastructure and configuration and relevant technical experience.

Ability to liaise with mining customers in an empathic and technically effective manner.

Ability to work well within a team as well as on own.

Education Background.

Previous experience as a site Hardware Technician. (Highly Desirable)

A minimum of 5 years of experience in the Mining Environment

A minimum of 5 years of experience with Mine Safety Solutions (Highly Desirable)

Previous experience working with onsite technical teams (Highly Desirable)

Desired Skills:

Previous experience as a site hardware technician

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The employing company is part of a leading global provider of information technologies that drive quality and productivity improvements across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications. The global parent company has over 26,000 employees, 30 offices across five continents.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Vehicle will be provided for daily site activities.

Minimum travelling limited to residing site

