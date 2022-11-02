PHP Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of a solutions-driven PHP Developer is sought by a leading HealthTech company to join its Joburg team. Your core role will entail writing PHP scripts and create or modify software and applications according to the client’s needs. Other tasks will also include troubleshooting any errors or issues relating to PHP programs and creating documentation for the same. The ideal candidate must possess an IT Degree, have at least 5 years work experience in a similar field with strong PHP, MS Word, Excel, Outlook/Excel, PowerPoint, MS Explorer/Internet and web-based applications with a good understanding of website integration and software creation.

DUTIES:

Work closely with the IT team in completing projects.

Troubleshoot and fix any issues relating to PHP programs.

Ensure smooth operations of web processes and infrastructure.

Create scripts to facilitate client systems to meet performance and objectives.

Test and develop software for client applications.

Create documentation for software created.

Utilize source debuggers and write or modify client software.

Produce results effectively and within the deadlines set.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

IT Degree.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar field.

Proven experience as a PHP Developer in a competitive environment.

Strong knowledge of PHP coding and web-based applications.

Good understanding of website integration and software creation.

MS Word, Excel, Outlook / Email, PowerPoint, MS Explorer / Internet.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills. Highly proficient in English language.

Able to follow clear instructions according to client demands.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Creative ability to produce effective solutions to client problems.

Good team player that is enthusiastic about delivering results.

COMMENTS:

