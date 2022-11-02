Project Manager – Cape Town

Reputable engineering company in Cape Town invites suitable candidates to apply for the following role – an individual who has initiative and drive and is able to work under the pressure of tender deadlines and closing sales in accordance with company policies, procedures, health & safety and quality standards.
The successful applicant will be responsible for the following:
Duties and responsibilities
- Coordinating every aspect of the project from reviewing and approving contract terms to implementation of new contracts, the review of budgets, variation orders, reporting of project status, project close out and related invoicing.
- Perform vessel and site surveys and record all required information.
- Identify site risks and opportunities
- Compliant with statutory Safety and ISO rules and regulations
- Ensuring safety of site and regulations are complied with
- Visit new customers and ensure sound customer interaction
- Review customers specifications and commercial conditions
- Liaise and coordinate with internal departments within the company
- Prepare proposals including commercial and technical documents in line with company procedures
- Prepare and issue purchase orders and hand-over to the Sub Contractors
- Update and maintain proposal data bases
Qualifications
- Relevant Marine/Mechanical engineering qualification
Experience
- Project Management
- 10 years solid engineering background
- 5 years at managerial level
- Proven track record of operations and people management
- Working knowledge of Health & Safety and ISO quality standards
Skills
- Able to work as part of a team and independently
- Strong attention to detail and the ability to problem solve
- Takes ownership and expertly meet customer needs
- Excellent network ability and deals well with pressure situations
- Good systems and process ability
- Meets deadlines
- Strong organisational skills and the ability to manage multiple disciplinary projects
- Computer skills and knowledge of programs such as Microsoft Office, Excel and MS Projects
- Able to travel locally and internationally
Desired Skills:
- Mechanical Engineering
- Project Management
- Health and Safety
- ISO Standards