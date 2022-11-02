Senior Automation Tester – Western Cape Cape Town

Nov 2, 2022

We have an exciting opportunity for a Senior Automation Tester with a minimum of 7 years experience in an automation testing environment.
The ideal candidate must have experience with Python and Robot Framework, creating frameworks from scratch, API & Web Service Testing (Soap UI, Postman) and Integration Platform Testing.

Hybrid work model – remote is an option
Location – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

  • Automation Testing
  • Python and Robot Framework
  • Creating Frameworks
  • Integration Platform Testing
  • API and Web Services Testing
  • Soap UI and Postman

