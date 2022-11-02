Senior Mobile App Developer (Ionic/React Native) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Wellington

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR passion & drive to be at the forefront of the latest tech & modern media world coupled with as solid mathematical aptitude and coding talents as a Senior Mobile App Developer is sought by a dynamic provider of Sustainable Tech Solutions to the Agricultural sector. Your role will entail building and deploying iOS & Android apps, identifying technical risks and implementing controls while recommending and implementing new mobile products, applications & protocols. The successful candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Programming or similar discipline, have 3 years’ hands-on experience with mobile deployments, solid knowledge of Mobile Unit Testing frameworks and automation toolkits, Statistical Analysis & Continuous Integration. Your tech tools should include Android/iOS/Ionic/React Native, Kotlin/JavaScript/Swift, Firebase and AngularJS.

DUTIES:

Identify and plan for new features.

Provide reasonable estimates of complexity.

Build and deploy iOS and Android applications according to specified Scope of Work.

Write code that is easy to understand and maintain by other members of the team.

Integrate with APIs.

Identify technical risks and implement controls.

Suggest and implement new mobile products, applications and protocols.

Remain up to date with the terminology, concepts and best practices for coding mobile apps.

Work closely with colleagues to constantly innovate app functionality and design.

Use and adapt existing web applications for apps.

Write Unit and UI tests to identify malfunctions or bugs.

Communicate with end users to understand their needs and experiences.

Ensure that products address clients’ needs – necessitating an agile approach.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Programming or related field.

Experience/Skills –

3 Years’ hands-on experience in mobile deployments.

Experience with Android/ iOS/ Ionic/ React Native.

Knowledge of Mobile Unit Testing frameworks and automation toolkits.

Knowledge and experience in using Static Analysis, Continuous Integration and build automation tools and frameworks.

Proficient in one or more programming language(s) used for mobile app development: React, Kotlin, JavaScript, Swift etc.

Experience in Firebase, AngularJS.

ATTRIBUTES:

The ability to interpret and follow technical plans.

Strong problem-solving skills and communication skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Mobile

App

Learn more/Apply for this position