Senior Network Engineer – Western Cape Century City

Deliver senior support and project services to a variety of customers using network switching, routing, firewall and wireless network technologies in line with customer requirements.

Identify and resolve complex incidents and perform root cause analysis

Design and implement technology solutions up to the highest standards –

Perform proactive optimisation and implement best practice –

Actively seek opportunities for value-add and upselling to existing customers –

Push for automation, standardisation, and repeatable quality –

Develop and enhance relationships and communication throughout the company with peers as well as individuals external to the company

Identify opportunities to extend the company’s service offerings

Wanting to innovate, create value-add and deliver continual service improvement

– Happy to work remotely as well as physically on site –

Ability to work independently or as part of a team –

Ability to perform well under pressure –

Ability to learn quickly and mentor more junior colleagues –

Strong customer service orientation and awareness of service level agreements –

Able to be persuasive and assertive when needing to explain or defend a technical decision or approach without sacrificing professionalism –

Attention to detail, highly organised and good prioritisation skills

One or more of the below certifications:

o Fortinet: NSE4, NSE5, NSE7

o Extreme Certified Specialist – Routing & Switching

o Sophos Certified Engineer

o CCNA

About The Employer:

– 08:00 – 17:00 – Monday – Friday – Provide out of hours standby cover on a rotational basis – Occasionally work overtime on major incidents and project implementations

– Business Transformation is the name of the game.

– One of South Africa’s leading single-source providers of IT products and services.

– Armed with deep knowledge and an extensive skillset in the IT sphere, we help organizations evolve and streamline their business operations through industry-leading hardware and software solutions. By utilizing our broad range of skills and technologies, delivers IT products and services that support business-critical infrastructures and processes to businesses and organizations of all sizes and across every industry.

– What sets us apart is our business model.

– Group comprises an agile network of independently run companies across the three great South African hubs: Johannesburg, Cape Town and KwaZulu-Natal. With each company headquarters boasting its own board of directors, executive-level decisions are executed rapidly, and clients have direct access to the Managing Director when needed.

– This distinctive business agility, combined with our corporate pricing benefits, allows us to deliver an unrivalled level of service to our customers. We are really the perfect hybrid – we are uniquely positioned to offer friendly and local customer service, along with the best pricing, afforded to the biggest Tier 1 providers.

– Our goal is to eliminate the pain and hassle of vendor management for our customers, allowing them to direct their focus at higher tier objectives.

– Additionally, our extensive network of trusted partners allows us to provide our customers with the full spectrum of IT-related [URL Removed] RATING:

– We have achieved a Level 1 Contributor status

– We have 51% Black Ownership

– We have 30% Black Woman Ownership

– We have achieved a Procurement Recognition Level of 135%

– We have been rated in accordance with the Department of Trade and Industry’s ICT Sector Codes

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension

training

