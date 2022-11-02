Senior Project Manager at GIBB

GIBB’s multi-award-winning Integrated Infrastructure (WIIG) Sector provides the roots for communities using innovative and sustainable engineering design, urban planning, and advisory services. Here you will find an environment conducive to helping you make the most of your abilities and skills.

This Sector is looking for another talented professional to complement their team, in the form of a Senior Project Manager.

We welcome your application if you believe you meet the requirements for this position.

The below listed responsibilities and requirements is assessed during the interview stages and will further be confirmed with the relevant professional references that you currently are or have reported to in your previously two positions.

Core Purpose

This position liaises with the Project Management Office, Technical Leads, Engineers, Project Team Members, Clients, Sub-Consultants, Quantity Surveyors, Project Controls Manager, Suppliers and Contractors. The successful candidate will report to a Discipline Lead.

Key Performance Indicators (KPAs)

Delivery of projects within time and budget, develop comprehensive project plans

Oversee all aspects of projects from the concept study phase, through feasibility studies, detail design, execution, and commissioning.

Management and control of all aspects (including delivery, quality, risk, contractual issues, financial, etc.) of multi-disciplinary projects from initiation to completion

Project programme and progress management of design team and co-consultants

Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule, and project costs

Financial management of projects (invoicing, collecting, budgeting etc)

Construction projects

Fulfil the role of an Employer’s Agent/Engineer/Supervisor (or similar)

Reviewing letters and documents issued by Contractors,

Review Interim payment certificates, weekly and monthly reports from Contractors,

Resolve any claims or contractual issues and provide support to the GIBB site staff

Establish and maintain relationships with Clients, third parties/vendors

Collaborate with local and international teams.

Lead and prepare proposals, in response to EOIs and RFPs.

Ethical Standards

Ensuring that all projects and related activities are executed to the highest ethical standard and comply in all respects with GIBB policies and procedures and the Client’s corporate governance requirements

Information/Document/Quality Management

Develop a culture of strict compliance to Quality and Document Management protocols and procedures

Job Requirements

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering, MEng – not required but will be beneficial

Professional Registration:

Professional Registered with ECSA, Pr. Eng preferred

Project Management qualification registered with PMI as a PMP or SACPCMP as [URL Removed]

Experience:

Minimum of 10-years of engineering experience.

Minimum 5-10 years of Project Management experience in large multi-disciplinary projects

Sound EPCM /EPC Project Management knowledge

Contract Management knowledge and development of different forms of Contract

Excellent negotiation skills

Proven experience in the delivery of project

Desired Skills:

Planning & Organizing

Cost effective solutions

Expertise/Technically astute

Resourcing

Innovation

Relationship Building

Leadership

