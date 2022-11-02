Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is looking for a talented Senior Software Developer with 6+ years of coding experience to develop, build and operate sophisticated large-scale transactional systems as well as lead and mentor their development team using the tech stack of choice is Python and Django, but we’re open to applicants who have knowledge in other object-orientated languages and. Exposure to GoLang will be advantageous.

Tech Stack focus area :

Python

Django

Django Rest Framework

PostgreSQL

Redis

AWS

Angular

Linux

MVC frameworks

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Write software in line with industry standards and design patterns

Debugging software for optimum functioning

Maintaining software and related repositories and databases

Managing Projects

Leading & Mentoring

Keeping current with the development environment

JOB DUTIES:

Write Software in line with industry standards & design patterns:

Guide and implement software and product design

Produce code in line with project requirements

Implement and maintain appropriate security standards

Perform and request code reviews

Write and maintain unit and functional test

Debug software for optimum functioning:

Reproducing and locating sources of reported bugs and issues

Fix bugs and issues

Communicate errors and solutions to product owners /QA

Maintain software and related repositories & databases

Manage source code and versioning

Manage branch and pull requests

Manage Projects

Provide accurate estimates for new work and assessment for work complete

Manage projects task in line with project workflow

Identifying and suggesting functional improvements

Work with product owners to plan and execute project sprints

Keep Current with the development environment

Maintain and improve the skill set

Identify developmental needs and motivate for additional training

COMPETENCIES:

Collaborative

Problem solver

Independent thinker

Organized

Professional

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

