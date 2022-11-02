Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is looking for a talented Senior Software Developer with 6+ years of coding experience to develop, build and operate sophisticated large-scale transactional systems as well as lead and mentor their development team using the tech stack of choice is Python and Django, but we’re open to applicants who have knowledge in other object-orientated languages and. Exposure to GoLang will be advantageous.
Tech Stack focus area :
- Python
- Django
- Django Rest Framework
- PostgreSQL
- Redis
- AWS
- Angular
- Linux
- MVC frameworks
JOB REQUIREMENTS:
- Write software in line with industry standards and design patterns
- Debugging software for optimum functioning
- Maintaining software and related repositories and databases
- Managing Projects
- Leading & Mentoring
- Keeping current with the development environment
JOB DUTIES:
- Write Software in line with industry standards & design patterns:
- Guide and implement software and product design
- Produce code in line with project requirements
- Implement and maintain appropriate security standards
- Perform and request code reviews
- Write and maintain unit and functional test
- Debug software for optimum functioning:
- Reproducing and locating sources of reported bugs and issues
- Fix bugs and issues
- Communicate errors and solutions to product owners /QA
- Maintain software and related repositories & databases
- Manage source code and versioning
- Manage branch and pull requests
- Manage Projects
- Provide accurate estimates for new work and assessment for work complete
- Manage projects task in line with project workflow
- Identifying and suggesting functional improvements
- Work with product owners to plan and execute project sprints
- Keep Current with the development environment
- Maintain and improve the skill set
- Identify developmental needs and motivate for additional training
COMPETENCIES:
- Collaborative
- Problem solver
- Independent thinker
- Organized
- Professional
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma