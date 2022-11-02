Software Engineer – IBM BPM – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description
To apply computer science theories, principals to create, refactor moderate to complex programs/scripts, integration software services related to BPM. To design complex specifications, code, test, debug, enhance programs within the Continuous delivery pipelines and provide support, maintenance of systems, programmes. To execute software developer responsibilities according to Engineer practice, standards, frameworks, roadmaps, and the architect’s application standards. Participate in reviews of colleagues’ work.
Minimum Qualifications
Degree in Information Technology
Related IBM Certifications
Experience Required
5-7 years – Broad experience in translating business and functional requirements into technical specifications and developing the programming code to create the solutions.
8-10 years – Proven experience in modern engineering practices i.e. dev ops, agile etc., Proven experience across multiple, broad IT Engineering disciplines, with demonstrated specialisation in at least one. Experience within the required scope of expertise
Desired Skills:
- Agile Development
- Java
- API Development
- It Support
- IBM BPM
- dev ops
- Design Pattern
- architect’s application
- Development Of Enterprise Software
- Programming language
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree