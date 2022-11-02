Software Engineer – IBM BPM

Job Description

To apply computer science theories, principals to create, refactor moderate to complex programs/scripts, integration software services related to BPM. To design complex specifications, code, test, debug, enhance programs within the Continuous delivery pipelines and provide support, maintenance of systems, programmes. To execute software developer responsibilities according to Engineer practice, standards, frameworks, roadmaps, and the architect’s application standards. Participate in reviews of colleagues’ work.

Minimum Qualifications

Degree in Information Technology

Related IBM Certifications

Experience Required

5-7 years – Broad experience in translating business and functional requirements into technical specifications and developing the programming code to create the solutions.

8-10 years – Proven experience in modern engineering practices i.e. dev ops, agile etc., Proven experience across multiple, broad IT Engineering disciplines, with demonstrated specialisation in at least one. Experience within the required scope of expertise

Desired Skills:

Agile Development

Java

API Development

It Support

IBM BPM

dev ops

Design Pattern

architect’s application

Development Of Enterprise Software

Programming language

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

