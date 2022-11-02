Solutions Architect – Data and Analytics

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To define the technology solution for the Data and Analytics (D&A) environment and ensure that it is designed to meet current and anticipated future technology requirements

* To assist with and oversee the creation of comprehensive technical specifications from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge with regards to D&A and other relevant Back-End Systems and data sources

Experience

* At least 6 years of proven experience within management information systems / data warehousing / systems analysis / implementation and design including application and (where applicable) the creation and evaluation of new data patterns

* Data Migration experience / Cloud Adoption Framework / on-prem Data Migration to Cloud

AND/OR (preferable)

* Industry certifications such as AWS Solution Architect – Associate, AWS Data Analytics Speciality / DMBOK2

Qualifications (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Management Information Systems

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Knowledge

Minimum:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

* Data Governance

* Enterprise Data Architecture Frameworks (AWS Well-Architected)

* Lakehouse Architectures and Dimensional Data Modelling

* Dimensional data modelling

* Data Development Lifecycle processes

* Banking Regulation as it applies to Data

* Detailed knowledge of the DAMA framework

* Cloud experience in Data Analytics particularly modern data warehousing and data migration of legacy on-prem systems to the cloud

* Redshift, ERStudio, Collibra, and Manta

Ideal:

Detailed knowledge of:

* Banking business and systems environments

* Banking business capability models

* Agile development life cycle

* Best practices for Data Architecture

* TOGAF (an advantage)

* AWS Solution Architect – Associate

* AWS Data and Analytics speciality

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Attention to Detail

* Commercial Thinking Skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Business Process Modelling skills (IDEF-0, Financial Modelling, Enterprise Architect, BPMN, etc.)

* Negotiation skills

* Problem solving skills

* Analytical Skills

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

* Contactable via own mobile phone

* Willingness to travel nationally on a regular basis

* A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Desired Skills:

Data and Analytics

AWS

Data Warehouse

Data Architecture

Data Migration

