Stratus Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Observatory

ACHIEVE the development priorities in accordance with project deadlines and agreed timelines as the next Stratus Developer sought by a leading HealthTech company to join its team. You will also be responsible for Quality Management which will include reviewing, giving input and approving functional and design documents/specifications. The successful incumbent must have Matric/Grade 12 with a formal Programming or IT related qualification, have 5 years’ experience in the Software Development, experience with Cobol Development, POS systems on Stratus platform and be skilled in C/C++ (utilities and comms), HTML, DHTML, SQL, VOS, V Series & TAPS Programming.

DUTIES:

IT Sub-Project Manager –

Perform the role of IT Sub-project Manager for allocated projects that affect the Stratus Front-end System Development, including but not limited to:

Project delivery within the SDLC and PLC documented procedures.

Task dependency and management within agreed timelines.

Input into design issues (with Systems Analysts or Senior Developers).

Problem solving.

Quality Management e.g., reviewing, giving input into and approving functional and design documents/ specifications.

Project meeting preparation and participation.

Escalation and conflict management.

Continuous Improvement –

Monitor trends (e.g., incidents, AQDev tickets) and identify and implement continuous improvement activities to address negative trends.

In consultation fellow Stratus Developers, identify applications that require improvement to address performance issues.

Compile and submit Requests for prioritisation.

Administration / Documentation –

Ensure that all relevant procedures are documented and trained, including the “operationalisation” procedures where operators and SQA require training prior to implementation.

Ensure that all relevant procedures are adhered to within the department e.g., HR timesheets, Attendance Registers, Performance Review Sheets etc.

Review, give input and sign (where appropriate) all documents forwarded by external departments within an agreed timeframe.

Request and Incident Management –

Respond to all incidents within 24 hours of receipt, providing impact assessment and estimate time for resolution.

Where appropriate arrange brainstorming meetings etc.

Ensure appropriate communication is with the requestor to avoid any unnecessary delays in delivery or inaccurate delivery to specifications.

Client Support –

From time to time, attend and contribute to client meetings at which technical issues are being discussed to address the client’s business problem.

Inter / Intradepartmental Support –

Review all version release/ development release requests and forms to ensure it is complete prior to handover to the implementation manager requesting the formal release.

Ensure that the code is complete; all necessary checks are in place to ensure that the release is complete and that user impact has been identified and addressed etc.

Ensure the delivery of a holistic solution that addresses the customer needs.

Conduct and schedule the necessary brainstorming sessions proactively, rather than waiting for the user/ Project Office to drive the process.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric / Grade 12.

Relevant Degree or Diploma will be an advantage.

Formal Programming or IT related qualification is also acceptable.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 5 years’ experience in the Software Development.

Cobol Development.

Excellent verbal communication skills with the ability to analyse a problem or situation and find logical and feasible solutions is essential.

Experience in Systems Analysis and Design, Programming, System Support and Training.

POS systems on Stratus platform.

C or C++ Programming experience (utilities and comms).

HTML, DHTML.

SQL.

VOS.

V Series.

TAPS Programming.

Experience in a batch or transactional environment is advantageous – plus and understanding of the interdependency of departments.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to understand and conceptualise complex issues.

Planning and organizing.

Work standards.

Continuous improvement.

Initiates action.

Decision making.

Manages work.

Collaboration.

Innovation.

Quality orientation.

Meeting participation.

