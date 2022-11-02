Systems Administrator at C.Steinweg Bridge

The Systems Administrator will provide front-line support to end users on various issues and problems relating to the transport management system, and related business processes.

They will be responsible for responding to, documenting, and resolving service tickets in a timely [URL Removed] position will support multiple platforms including desktops, laptops, mobile devices and videoconferencing equipment. This position may require independent work, sharing information and assisting others with work orders.

Key Job Functions: Key Performance Indicators

Monitor IT support desk, ensuring every ticket is actioned in a timely manner.

Troubleshoot software and identify root causes of software problems

Analyse software related issues and propose solutions

Fix software problems and test solutions prior to implementing them

Document software support activities thoroughly and accurately

Review work log, customer feedback periodically with supervisor and other analysts and technicians, to identify and act on opportunities for improvement

Provide training to system users along with relevant training notes

Perform root cause analysis, develop checklists for typical problems and recommend procedures and controls for problem prevention.

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

process modelling

SQL scripting

UML

API

Integration skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A well established logistics company with a global footprint in Africa and internationally, offering a wealth of logistical services including ocean freight and inland freight services, warehousing , clearing and forwarding as well as project cargo.

