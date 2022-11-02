Technical Support Agent (1st Line Support) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced provider of IT solutions seeks a highly skilled Technical Support Agent to provide superb 1st line technical support to its remote customers. You will resolve user problems, interact with users via email, phone & online chat and record all user engagements in the CRM system. The ideal candidate requires strong communication skills, have 3 years work experience in a similar role in a technical call centre environment with demonstrable IT experience including hardware support & networking and a good grasp of Linux instructions.

DUTIES:

Deliver exceptional technical support service to resolve user problems.

Interact with users via email, phone, and online chat.

Record all user engagements in the CRM system.

Identify problematic system trends/problems and alert management.

Work over weekends or public holidays on alternative weekends & public holidays.

REQUIREMENTS:

A minimum of 3 years in a technical call centre environment.

Demonstrable IT experience, including hardware support and networking.

Good IT skills, including a good grasp of Linux instructions.

Ability to learn new technical skills rapidly.

ATTRIBUTES:

A great positive attitude and interpersonal skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Punctual and time management skills.

COMMENTS:

