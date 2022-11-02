Teraco completes hyperscale data centre expansion

Teraco has completed first phase of JB4, its new hyperscale data centre addition to the Bredell Campus in Ekurhuleni.

The new facility supports the growing demand by enterprises and cloud providers for data centre capacity. JB4 offers highly resilient and secure colocation facilities in line with Teraco’s long-term vision of enabling digital transformation across Africa.

Gauteng is home to digitally connected enterprises, including telecommunications, financial services, e-commerce, logistics, and retail – and has become the hub for connectivity and peering.

JB4 represents a strategic addition to Platform Teraco, offering enterprises and cloud providers a scalable platform for IT infrastructure deployment while sustaining performance, reliability, security, and the most comprehensive network choice.

The first phase of JB4 comprises 30 000sqm of building structure, 8 000sqm of data hall space, and 19 megawatts (MW) of critical power load. Teraco has secured adjacent land and power for Phase 2 expansion, bringing the total critical power load in the facility to 50MW at the end state.

The JB4 addition to Teraco’s growing data centre platform takes critical power load capacity at Teraco facilities to 126MW, which includes the Isando Campus JB1/JB3 (40MW), Bredell Campus JB2/JB4 (64MW), Cape Town Campus CT1/CT2 (21MW) and Durban (1MW).

The new data centre facility dramatically extends Platform Teraco’s capacity in South Africa, according to Jan Hnizdo, CEO, of Teraco. “Forming a vital part of the African IT landscape, Platform Teraco is an essential part of the modern enterprise’s digital transformation strategy with its diverse industry ecosystems and open interconnection marketplace.”

JB4 is connected to all the other Teraco data centres through the diverse ecosystem of network operators in the facility, making it ideal for the distributed interconnection-defined architecture of the modern enterprise.

Hnizdo says that the majority of enterprise organisations are accelerating their digital transformation strategies and placing a greater focus on cloud adoption strategies. “Enterprises are looking for the ability to scale as network strategies evolve, and in a world where fast and secure interconnection with strategic business partners is a priority, this is a source of competitive advantage.”

Organisations working to accelerate their digital transformation utilise Teraco to dynamically scale their IT infrastructure, adopt hybrid multi-cloud architectures and interconnect with strategic business partners within the Platform Teraco ecosystem of global and local clients.

Hnizdo adds that the company continues to see significant growth as hyperscale requirements expand due to increased demand for cloud services in Africa. “The continued increase of cloud adoption in Africa is also being enabled by investments in critical infrastructure, including hyperscale data centre facilities such as JB4. This will enable global cloud clients to service the South African market and the rest of the sub-Saharan African region.”

Key facts about JB4

JB4 is one of the largest single-site data centres on the African continent; at the end-state, it will comprise 60 000sqm of building structure serviced by 80MW of utility power supply servicing 50MW of critical power load.

Located in Ekurhuleni, East of Johannesburg, alongside the R21 business corridor.

The facility has multiple fibre paths to the Teraco Isando Campus connectivity hub (JB1/JB3), some 20 kilometres away.

Phase I includes 8x 1000sqm halls with 19MW of critical power load.

JB4 is a significant addition to South and sub-Saharan Africa’s data centre footprint.

JB4 is built in line with global hyperscale requirements and international compliance standards and will augment the existing portfolio of ISO9001, ISO27001, ISO50001, ISO140001, PCI-DSS and ISAE3402-certified data centre facilities.