US parents call for crypto education in schools

According to an analysis by BanklessTimes.com, 64% of US parents would like to see crypto education established in schools.

BanklessTimes CEO, Jonathan Merry, comments: “It is encouraging to see that parents are starting to realize the importance of crypto education. With the increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies, it is important for people to understand how they work. And what better place to learn about this new technology than in school?”

The analysis also found that 40% of parents believe their children should be taught about blockchain technology and its functionality. Additionally, 35% of parents said they would like their children to learn about the metaverse and virtual worlds.

For one, blockchain technology and cryptocurrency are still relatively new and unknown to most people. And as we’ve seen with other new technologies, there is always a learning curve involved.

The research shows that parents believe introducing crypto education in schools can help with the learning curve and make it easier for people to understand and use this new technology.

The present education system is perceived to be designed to hone the skills required for jobs that existed a decade ago. This means that the skills required for employment in the future will be very different from the skills needed today.