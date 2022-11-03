Building Information Systems Manager (3 Year FTC) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Building Information Systems Manager (3 Year FTC)
Location: Pretoria, Gauteng
Position Overview:
There is an exciting new 3-year fixed term contract position available for an experienced Building Information Systems Manager at a leading financial services concern.
The main purpose of this position is to manage the BIS (BIM, Vault, Navisworks, AutoCAD, Revit, Candy, Software, etc.) environments.
One will be tasked to ensure that the BIS environments are available for collaboration between the professional teams, construction, engineering sub/contractors and internal staff of the company, according to PROCSA Stage 1 to Stage6 / JBCC / FIDIC / or relevant contracts of the firm’s Construction / Engineering Programmes and Projects.
Key Responsibilities include:
- Develop and implement the Building Information Systems (BIS) standards, processes, procedures, and execution plans according to best practice and international standards i.e., ISO 19650.
- Provide BIS Subject Matter Expert (SME) input.
- Allocate BIS (BIM, Vault, Navisworks, AutoCAD, Revit Software, Candy, etc.) licenses and manage access control.
- Lead and manage programmes / projects teams in BIS programmes / projects setup.
- Manage the full integration of all BIS project information (construction models, specifications, shop drawings and schedules) to facilitate real-time stakeholder access and collaboration.
- Define and interpret end user requirements, oversee the testing and implementation of new solutions, enhancements and upgrades to existing hardware, software, systems, in consultation with business.
- Budget management.
To be considered for this position, one must have:
- A completed Bachelor of Technology (NQF 7) in Architecture, Construction Product Design, Civil Engineering, or Architectural Technology.
- A minimum of 8-10 years of experience in the consulting and built environment – managing BIS environments.
- Knowledge of An Array of AutoDesk products, Revit is essential.
- Knowledge of BIM 360 and Vault
- Knowledge and experience in HVAC systems, Fire Systems, Wet Services and Electrical.
- Knowledge and experience in Equipment and service coordination of multidisciplinary services.
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A leading financial services concern.