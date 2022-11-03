comBOX adds unbreakable internet with SD-WAN Pro

Africa currently has the world’s third largest population of internet users by geographical location, but only a 43,2% penetration rate. Now multi-WAN Service Provider comBOX has added the SD-WAN Pro to its growing suite of products for customers looking for resilient connectivity solutions.

SD-WAN pro’s product offering allows users to bond multiple types of internet connectivity through a simple solution. The multiple legs of connectivity can be made up of satellite, fixed line or cellular connections, all able to be either bonded or used as a failover for an unbreakable internet connection.

Developed by Ritesim, a London- based leading IoT connectivity supplier that specialises in resilient connectivity solutions. SD-WAN Pro, has been developed to support those who may struggle with fixed line connectivity.

“The SD-WAN Pro allows for stable connections either in permanent locations or for transient sites that do not allow for fixed line installations,” says Ritesim’s Peter Rebak.

“We are delighted to have the support from comBOX in offering this new solution to the market. We have developed SD-WAN pro to be a competitive product that answers the ever- growing requirement for business to have stable and uninterrupted connectivity for their business operations,” he says.

The partnership between Ritesim and comBOX has created a winning formula to support Africa’s growing economies.

Antonios Chaidemenos, CEO of comBOX, adds: “We are excited to be able to offer this new solution to the market. comBOX prides itself on being a leading supplier in internet bonding and failover solutions, and this latest development from Ritesim is a potential game changer for International customers seeking, flexible and cost effective reliable internet solutions.”