MTN Group, Microsoft in strategic African alliance

MTN Group and Microsoft have announced a strategic alliance agreement to accelerate digital and cloud transformation working towards a shared vision of driving Africa’s growth.

The agreement is in support of MTN’s strategic intent of leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress to support governments, businesses of all sizes and customers using the versatility of Microsoft platforms, solutions and capabilities to accelerate value creation.

The agreement centres on transforming and modernising MTN’s communications and technology infrastructure together with harnessing capabilities and building the largest and most valuable platform business with a clear focus on Africa.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Microsoft – a company with the strength and scale to complement MTN’s capabilities and to support our Ambition 2025 strategy,” says Chika Ekeji, group chief strategy and transformation officer at MTN. “Together we will use the power of technology and connectivity to innovate and accelerate the digitalisation and development of the continent.”

Furthermore, the two companies will develop joint go-to-market plans across the major markets where MTN operates to serve the digital transformation ambitions of African enterprise customers. Microsoft will invest in skilling MTN Group resources to drive focused selling of Microsoft’s products and cloud services in Africa.

“Our valuable, longstanding partnership with MTN will play a pivotal role in Africa’s digital transformation, and we are proud to continue building on that decade-long collaboration with our newest venture. We recognise the potential that Africa holds to stand among the leaders of the digital world, and we are committed to maximising our partnerships to deliver infrastructure that accelerates this transformation and enables a connected, digital-first continent,” says Samer Abu-Ltaif, corporate vice-president and president of Microsoft Middle East and Africa.

In addition to the cloud transformation and joint enterprise go-to-market plans, the partnership includes ongoing knowledge-sharing, innovation and growth opportunities. Joint initiatives will be in areas such as digital education, micro-SME digitisation, fintech and gaming, thereby creating shared value and extending digital and financial inclusion across Africa.

“Our partnership with MTN will empower and enable the future growth of Africa through the joint development of innovative solutions; a dedicated focus on digital skilling and education; robust go-to-market strategy transformation; and the advancement of SMMEs and industries to compete on the global digital stage”

The parties will also execute a carrier agreement which will position MTN as a major provider of terrestrial connectivity to support Microsoft’s Africa-based expansion plans.

Both companies strongly believe that digital transformation, particularly when leveraging the power of the cloud, presents an opportunity for the continent to leap ahead and benefit from widespread socio-economic growth.