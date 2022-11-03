Solutions Architect

A client based in Johannesburg is currently seeking a Solutions Architect: Business Development professional to join their team!

The role calls for providing; solutions across multiple levels, technical understanding and expertise across multiple platforms, infrastructure and hybrid cloud systems, in order to develop designs, solutions, architectures and documentation as input to the sales process for customers from start to the conclusion of a sales deal

Desired Skills:

Self-motivated and adaptable MS Office literacy (Visio

MS PowerPoint

MS Word

MS Excel

Veeam

Commvault

Solution Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– Provide technical architecture and high-level designs

– Perform as a Tech-Lead in the development, design, and implementation of solutions

– Collaborate with Engineering, Account Managers and Project Managers

– Interact with clients to create requirement specifications for technical proposals and designs

– Innovate new solutions and keep up with new emerging technologies

– Analyse and understand the business requirements and translate the requirements into a

– technical solution architecture

– Analysing the technology environment and enterprise specifics

– Cost the solution and proposal end-to-end

– Document requirements

– Creating solution prototypes

– Participating in technology selection

– Understanding of finance and business processes

– Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives

– Keep abreast of the latest trends and emerging technologies

– Collaborate with internal subject matter experts and technical architects to devise client solutions

– Facilitate Proof-of-Concepts for proposed solutions

– Present solutions and proposals to customers

– Research and present internally on new and emerging technologies and solutions

Qualifications:

– NQF 6 Technical diploma or relevant technical experience

– NQF 7 or higher will be advantageous

– Valid code 8 driver’s license and own reliable transport

