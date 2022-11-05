UI Designer at Glucode – Gauteng Sandton

About The Role
Overview
As a Senior User Interface or Product Designer, you have a passion for designing innovative, simple and engaging interface solutions that improve people’s lives. You see complex problems as challenges and you care deeply about every detail of the design.
You will be responsible for conceptualising, designing and executing the visual and interactive experiences of an app, from the icon of the app through to the entire look and feel.
You have a working knowledge of interface guidelines and how they can be used to design functional interfaces that feel familiar to every user. You understand that designing experiences goes beyond the interface, but requires excellent collaboration, communication and engagement with clients and your team members.
Ideal Education and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Human Computer Interaction, Design, Interaction Design, or related fields
- 5 – 8+ years of work experience creating successful user interface designs
Key Qualifications
- Proficiency in Sketch, Figma or similar design related tools
- Basic Understanding of Apple and Google Interface Guidelines and how to leverage them to create interfaces that are familiar to an Operating System
- An understanding of user-centred design principles, best practices and device constraints
- A curious, passionate, growth-oriented mindset
- Ability to solve problems creatively and effectively, both independently and collaboratively
- Ability to create and communicate relevant documentation pertaining to the user experience
- Ability to ‘sell’ your ideas and solutions to various stakeholders
- Excellent oral and written communication and presentation skills
- A good track record and portfolio of projects where you have performed a similar role
- Excellent visual design skills with sensitivity to user needs
- In depth understanding of user-centred design principles and best practices
- Ability to demonstrate interface interactions through prototypes
- Ability to balance multiple priorities and/or projects simultaneously
- Ability to work well under pressure and able to take feedback openly
- Previous experience mentoring other designers is advantageous
- Exceptional communication skills and a positive attitude
- Innovative and self-motivated
Responsibilities
- Create beautiful, engaging visual designs and interactive experiences
- Design wireframes and prototypes
- Maintain a consistent product design aesthetic across multiple platforms
- Present and justify concept designs clearly and professionally
- Hand over designs to Engineers in a clean and organised manner
- Collaborate with Delivery Managers and Engineers to ensure accuracy of final screens
- Stay on top of UI trends, industry techniques and developments in digital technologies
- Documenting work done in a clear and concise manner
- Mentor and help grow lesser experienced designers
- Drive and grow the design team through engagement and input on initiatives and events
- Lead designers creatively and be seen as an expert
Remuneration overview:
Below is an overview on remuneration and benefits:
Remuneration:
- Senior Designer salary starting at R40K based on experience
Group Scheme Benefits (Details on Company Contributions)
- Medical Aid: (Glucode will contribute 2%of your base salary towards your monthly medical aid) if you select to join the group medical scheme.
- Group Life Scheme: Employees are added to the group life scheme after being employed with the Company for 3 months. This covers life cover, funeral cover, chronic illness and severe disability. Benefit amount to be confirmed.
- Cellphone/ Data Allowance: After working for the Company for 3 months you are eligible for the data/cellphone allowance up to a maximum of [URL Removed] per month.
- Personal device insurance: Your personal mobile device can be added to the Company’s group insurance at no cost to you. It’s not compulsory but an added benefit that the Company offers.
Other Benefits
- Fitness Watch – To encourage employees to take care of their health and fitness, eligibility for the fitness watch benefit is after completing 36 months (3 years) service.
- Home office allowance – The world of work is evolving, and we have adopted a hybrid way of working. We wanted to assist employees to have a comfortable and productive remote working environment. Every 3 (three) years they will receive an allowance of R 5 000.00 to spend on their remote working setup. New joiners shall receive this benefit after being in the Company’s employment for 3 months.
Rewards
- First Bonus – If the Company did not make a loss during the previous FY, a bonus equivalent to 1 (one) month’s salary will be awarded and paid with the November pay run.
- Second Bonus – If the Company met its profit targets for the previous FY, an additional bonus equivalent of 1 (one) month’s salary will be awarded and paid out as per the following schedule:
- January – 25%
May – 75%
Desired Skills:
- UI
- UI Design
- User interface
- Sketch
- Figma
- Web Design
- Mobile design
- App design
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years UX / GUI Design
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
About Glucode
Glucode is a software Company that solves problems to create apps that people love.
We take pride in building our own products that solve meaningful problems that impact users’ lives for the better.
We also provide a range of tailored services that help our clients create engaging and memorable mobile user experiences. We design, develop and deliver services predominantly for native mobile platforms.
We’re perfectionists, idealists and inventors. Forever tinkering with technology and processes.
For additional information visit our?website ‘glucode dot com’ and follow our?LinkedIn page