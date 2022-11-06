Resellers invited to join Huawei for commercial division launch

Huawei is launching a new commercial business group, which will give small and medium-sized resellers better access to the ICT giant’s products and solutions.

“Huawei Technologies Enterprise Business Group is launching a new business that will focus on the commercial aspects of Huawei Technologies,” says Gene Zhang, MD of Huawei Enterprise South Africa.

“As one of the leading Information Communication Technology (ICT) Companies, we are continuously seeking new avenues to work and collaborate and bring digital transformation to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.”

Resellers are invited to join the launch event on 22 November, at the Sandton Convention Centre.

“We are planning on bringing together industry experts and hope to engage and bring on new partners who will join Huawei’s channel team to achieve win-win results with Huawei,” Zhang says.

“The launch event will showcase the different digital solutions that Huawei has to offer as well as outlining the Huawei channel polices.”

Click here to register for the event.