BI Analyst at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Durbanville

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN innovative analytics tools and solutions as your passion for data and highly analytical mind as a BI Analyst is sought by a Durbanville-based Specialist IT Service Provider to join its team. Your core role will entail being responsible for Business Intelligence Services, a key liaison between the executives and the Data Engineering team to create data-driven solutions that improve the company’s processes and increase operational efficiency. The successful candidate will require a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Statistics/Business Studies or similar filed, proven Data Analysis experience with a solid understanding of statistics and data services and strong problem-solving.

DUTIES:

Consult with management and relevant stakeholders to define goals.

Research, develop and implement data-gathering methods.

Analyse and synthesize data.

Report back on your findings and suggest solutions.

Collaborate with co-workers and management to implement improvements.

Evaluate the effectiveness of implemented strategies.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Business Studies, or related field.

Experience/Skills –

Proven experience with Data Analysis.

Firm understanding of statistics and data services.

Expert problem-solving and analytical skills.

Strong communication skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

Collaborative mindset.

COMMENTS:

