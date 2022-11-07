BI Consultant

The focus on the BI team is to enhance raw data and add intelligence to the data to enable and support various solution development functions within the group.

A group of world class data scientists, statisticians and mathematicians work together to build these solutions and they are looking for a Business Intelligence Consultant to join the team. They are offering access to best in class technologies and tools and a hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Responsibilities include:

Data analysis & interpretation of trends,

Generating tables and graphs,

Managing analysis of data files in various layouts,

Data auditing and validation.

Data interrogation, transformation, warehousing

Requirements:

Degree in statistics, mathematics, actuarial science, business mathematics or Informatics

2 years’ experience in a BI/Reporting environment in the credit risk industry

Sound understanding of SAS, SQL, Tableau

Applicants interested must apply as soon as possible as the client is actively interviewing for this position with the goal of being placed by the end of November 2022.

Desired Skills:

SAS

SQL

Tableau

Business Intelligence

Analytics

