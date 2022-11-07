BI Developer

Nov 7, 2022

We have an exciting opportunity for a BI Developer with a minimum of 5 years of experience.
Must be proficient in SQL and T-SQL. Must have knowledge in MS SQL Server Application and BI Stack; Dimensional and relationship databases and database management. Must have some exposure to SSAS, SSRS, SSIS, Cognos, Tableau, Power BI, and QlikView.

Hybrid work model
Location – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

  • SQL and T-SQL
  • MS SQL Server Application and BI Stack
  • SSAS
  • SSRS
  • SSIS
  • Cognos/Tableau
  • Power BI /QlikView
  • Dimensional and Relationship Databases
  • Database Management

